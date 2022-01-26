SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man staying in Boston while his wife undergoes cancer treatments at an area hospital narrowly escaped serious injury when a chunk of concrete fell from a Somerville bridge and crashed through his windshield as he drove underneath it on Tuesday morning.

Leonard Brown, who is from Santa Barbara, California, had gone out to go grocery shopping when a piece of concrete crashed through his car windshield as he drove under Interstate 93 in the area of McGrath and O’Brien highways.

“When it hit, my vision was blurred because the windshield cracked and exploded around me,” he said. “It scratched my arm as I had it on the steering wheel but the steering wheel below my hand is all damaged.”

Brown says he pulled over and was able to call for help but says this isn’t something people should have to think about when driving on the road.

“It’s pretty amazing that I’m still here,” he added. “It’s concerning. If I had anybody else in the car they would’ve been severely injured if not killed.”

Brown says he is a little shaken up by this incident but that he is OK.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)