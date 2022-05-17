NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A rare sighting off the coast of Nantucket is making waves.

Captain Jerry Leeman and his crew spotted an orca swimming right by their boat and shared a video of their special encounter on social media.

The video shows the killer whale’s tall dorsal fin poking out of the water as it dives into the depths.

Orcas are not usually seen off the coast of New England and Leeman said he and his crew were excited to be a part of the special moment.

“We followed along. A couple of the boys got excited; tried throwing him a couple of fish and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess we’re feeding him now,” said the captain. “He got within 10 to 12 feet of the boat a few times, just staring at us. Pretty cool.”

Leeman said he has only seen a few orcas in his 21 years on the water.

