BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Logan International Airport was slammed on Sunday morning as passengers prepare to return home after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.

Earlier this week, Logan officials said they expected nearly 1 million passengers to pass through the airport as Thanksgiving travel ramped up.

Officials said they anticipated between 800,000 to 900,000 passengers at the Boston airport, making it one of the busiest holiday travel seasons in almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines expect Sunday to be the busiest travel day since the coronavirus pandemic began, with TSA officials estimating 2.4 million people to travel through checkpoints nationwide.

“There’s more people travelling than probably what you’d realize,” said Dave Powers, a corporate pilot who was travelling through Logan Monday. “And there’s not as many pilots right now, there’s a shortage of pilots. So flights are totally full.”

“It’s pretty crazy, especially for a Sunday. I didn’t think it would be this bad,” said one passenger arriving at Logan airport on Sunday. “This is the worst I’ve ever seen it in a while.”

