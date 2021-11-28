BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Logan International Airport was slammed on Sunday as passengers returned home after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.

TSA officials said they saw pre-pandemic levels of more than 2 million passengers across the country Saturday.

“It’s pretty crazy, especially for a Sunday. I didn’t think it would be this bad,” said Walter Stanwood as he arrived at Logan airport on Sunday. “This is the worst I’ve ever seen it in a while.”

