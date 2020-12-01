‘Pretty dramatic’: Strong winds knock Somerville home off its foundation

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - “The leaning house of Somerville” is causing some concern in the neighborhood after strong winds knock it off its foundation.

Homeowner Jen Booth and her family have been working to renovate the Oak Street home for over a year, that is until Monday’s powerful storm knocked their plans off track.

“It took over a year to get all of our permit stuff done, then this happens,” she said.

Next door neighbors watched the scary sight in amazement until the house itself became too close for comfort.

Dillon O’Sullivan lives right next door and called the fire department before deciding to stay at a friend’s house for the night.

“It was pretty dramatic and our house is so close,” he said. “It’s kind of leaning right over our kitchen roof there and our back door.”

In the morning, crews came in to make sure the house was stable until it is time to take it down.

“Could’ve been a lot more disruptive but it was definitely a crazy night,” O’Sullivan said.

Demolition begins Wednesday.

