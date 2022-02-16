BOSTON (WHDH) - An Orange Line train suffering from a mechanical problem filled an MBTA station with smoke and caused delays on Wednesday.

An issue with a motor on a train at the Chinatown station caused delays of up to 30 minutes, the MBTA said in a tweet shortly before 12:45 p.m.

The smoke was quickly cleared but the incident sent riders running for the doors as they scrambled to escape the station.

“It was pretty frightening. For the first 5 or 6 minutes we were just sitting there taking in smoke,” Orange Line rider Burhan Azeen said. “All of sudden there was a rush for the doors.”

The MBTA says the train in question was taken out of service.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)