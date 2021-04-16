‘Pretty refreshing’: College student dives into snow-covered pool in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a polar plunge in mid-April!

UMass Amherst student Connor Kelleher took a quick dip before online class Friday morning despite freezing cold temperatures.

“I woke up, I looked outside, we had uncovered the pool last week and it was crystal blue water covered in snow,” he said.

So, he slapped on his suit and ran outside to the snow-covered diving board.

“My mom goes, ‘You have to go swimming,’ I opened up the door and she goes, ‘Oh my God, you’re already in a bathing suit,” said Kelleher.

So she quickly grabbed her phone and began filming as her son leaped into the air and into the freezing pool below.

“I dove in, took a couple of good paddles, stood up, splashed the face, and got out,” said Kelleher.

He said after swimming the length of the pool, he hopped right into the waiting hot tub to warm up.

“It was pretty refreshing I’m not gonna lie,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)