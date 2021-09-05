FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg man said he’s grateful to be uninjured after a car slammed into his house Sunday morning and crashed through a room he had just left.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a house on Water Street around 11:30 a.m. found a 2006 Honda Civic that had left the roadway and struck Joe Diomedes’ house.

“I had just left the living room, which is the one with a hole in it, and I was going into the bedroom and I heard a crunch,” Diomedes said. “It sounded like an earthquake, the whole house just shook … it’s pretty scary to walk in and see a car sticking in your window.”

Neighbors said the car was speeding down Water Street before veering off the road and going airborne through a fence and landing upside down, into Diomedes’ home. Diomedes said the driver was able to talk to him after the crash.

“I was yelling to him, ‘You OK?’ … he finally said ‘I need to get out, I need to get out!'” Diomedes said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to UMass Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fitchburg police, who said he will likely face charges. Diomedes said he lost a couch and air conditioner in the crash and was hoping insurance would cover the damage, but was still happy he wasn’t hurt.

“I feel lucky,” Diomedes said.

The crash remains under investigation and no other information was immediately available.

