MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 22-year-old Boston man was shot and killed outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Malden on Saturday night, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was standing outside the 7-Eleven store on Salem Street around 9:40 p.m. and had a brief interaction with several people before one of them opened fire, striking him.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. Neighbors said they were shaken by the shooting.

“To know that they’re still out there, I feel that’s pretty terrifying because for all I know it could’ve been one of my friends, it could’ve been a family member who could’ve got shot here,” one resident .

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Malden Police Department at 781-322-1212.

