WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Weston firemen who jumped into frigid water to save a tractor-trailer driver who had plunged his vehicle into the Charles River late last month are now describing the intense rescue.

“Once the call came in, we kind of all looked at each other like did this really just happen,” said firefighter Chris Conlon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a tractor-trailer into the water near the ramp from Interstate 95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike just before 12 p.m. on Feb. 26 found the driver standing on top of the tractor-trailer in the Charles River, according to state police.

First responders had to travel down a steep embankment to rescue the driver, who cannot swim, state police said.

“It’s pretty unbelievably, just to seeing the video of him flying off the on ramp like that, expecting a lot worse injuries. Having him be very alert and well-oriented and able to talk to us, it was pretty impressive,” said firefighter E.J. Nicholas.

Firefighter Trevor Daniels, the first to reach the driver, found the shivering man laying on a piece of plywood near the front of the truck’s box.

“He just seemed cold. He seemed pretty banged up. He said, ‘My leg was stuck,’ and we talked about how we could free it up and position it so when I rolled him, he could roll freely onto me,” said Daniels.

The driver was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for an evaluation and is okay.

A preliminary investigation determined the tractor-trailer, which had been carrying U.S. mail, veered off the road and went down a long embankment into the Charles River.

Weston Fire Chief David Soars said the crash didn’t surprise him, as that ramp has been a frequent trouble spot.

“We’ve talked about this for years, that something was going to happen there,” said Soars, who credits his team with doing a tremendous job.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is now facing citations and an investigation remains ongoing to determine if any other charges are warranted.

