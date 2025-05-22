MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - People up and down the coast were making sure their property was ready to weather the incoming storm.

Boaters were busy in marinas getting everything tied down to the docks before Thursday’s spring nor’easter hits.

“Extra lines on the boat, you know, and just hope for the best,” said Lou Horvath, who has two boats docked in Scituate. “I’ll come down during the storm and check on it. The harbormaster will be up there. Sometimes they’ll let you on the dock, sometimes they won’t.”

Plymouth harbormaster Chad Hunter said he expects a quiet few days despite the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

“We don’t have a ton of recreational boats in at this time,” Hunter said. “A lot of commercial boats and they take precautions during wind events. Add extra lines, check their bilges, ensure nothing will blow off the deck.”

Wind gusts could reach upwards of 50 miles per hour; the National Weather Service said the fast-moving storm could cause isolated flooding near the shore.

Hunter’s message to boaters is simple:

“Make sure they understand the potential dangers in going out, and maybe they decide to leave it on the trailer as well,” he said. “Prevention is key.”

For Horvath, this means keeping his boats right where they are:

“Last time my boat was in the yard for a nor’easter and a tree fell on it,” he said. “I think it’s safer in the water.”

