(WHDH) — American citizens not suspected of a crime may be tracked by TSA officials through a previously undisclosed program.

The program, first reported by the Boston Globe, is known as “Quiet Skies.”

According to a TSA official, the program has existed in some form since 2010.

Officials use information from the intelligence community to decide who federal air marshals should target.

The marshals then observe the people for behavioral cues that have been previously associated with those of terrorists.

The goal of the program is to thwart any potential threats.

A TSA official says individuals are not targeted based on race or nationality.

Officials would not say if the program has thwarted any possible terrorist plots.

