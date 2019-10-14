Price Chopper recalls cheese, deli products due to possible presence of metal

Price Chopper is voluntarily recalling two deli cheeses from  and prepared deli foods that use the cheeses due to the possible presence of metal on the food’s surface, a Price Chopper spokesperson said.

Price Chopper, which operates stores in Massachusetts and throughout New England, is recalling two cheeses from Ohio-based Great Lakes Cheese — white and yellow American cheese — due to “the possible presence of small metal foreign matter” on the surface, the spokesperson said.

The store is also recalling the following prepared deli items that used the cheese: All Day Breakfast Sandwich, Cheeseburger (plain), Bacon American Burger, Breakfast Egg and Cheese Sandwich, Ben & Bill’s Egg Cheese Sandwich, Handheld American Club, Ben & Bill’s Grilled Cheeseburger, Ben & Bill’s Western Egg Sandwich, Breakfast Combo #1 Loaded, Breakfast Combo #2 Loaded, Breakfast Combo #3 Loaded, Ben & Bill’s Western Omelet, Regular White Vegetable Sub

Any of those products that have already been purchased can be returned for a full refund.

