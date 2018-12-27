(WHDH) — Price transparency is coming to hospitals across the United States.

A new federal rule requires all hospitals to post an online list of the cost of their standard services.

Patients will be able to compare prices before seeking treatment.

Those prices are expected to be available online Jan. 1.

Some consumer advocates say even though those lists will be beneficial, it doesn’t do enough to inform patients about adjusted and sometimes increased costs due to insurance and other factors.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)