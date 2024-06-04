BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is recognizing Pride month, with a Pride flag on display at City Hall Monday as bands played to mark the start of the month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about the city’s commitment to equity and equality.

“We do this work because we know that for Boston to truly be a home for everyone, it needs to be inclusive of everyone,” Wu said. “A space where our LGBTQ+ residents are seen as supported and celebrated.

The kickoff celebration is one of many events happening in the city for Pride month, include the Pride parade coming up on Saturday.

