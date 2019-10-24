Priest and police say 4 chalices stolen from church

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say several chalices have been stolen from a church.

The Rev. Angelo Carusi of St. Rocco’s Roman Catholic church in Johnston says he noticed the four chalices were gone from a locked cabinet when he entered the church Tuesday to prepare for an evening service.

Johnston police released surveillance camera images they say shows the suspect entering at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and leaving shortly after carrying bags.

Carusi says the images show the man spending time in the front of the church before finding the sacristy and the key to open the cabinet.

Carusi estimates the chalices are worth about $10,000.

He says they have significant sentimental value for him. Two were gifts after he was ordained.

