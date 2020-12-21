Priest hospitalized with burn injuries after Townsend church rectory goes up in flames

TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A priest was hospitalized with burn injuries after a raging fire broke out at a church rectory in Townsend early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at St. John’s Church on School Street around 3:30 a.m. found large flames pouring out of the church rectory.

A priest had attempted to put the fire out and suffered burns to his hands, according to the Townsend fire chief.

He was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.

Firefighters braved frigid temperatures while battling the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

