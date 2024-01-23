CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Polls opened in the 2024 New Hampshire Primary Tuesday morning, with Republican voters set to choose between former President Donald Trump and Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Though President Joe Biden is not on the ballot due to a dispute between the Democratic National Committee and New Hampshire’s state government, Democratic voters are also heading to the polls.

Polling places remained busy as of around 4 p.m. and are scheduled to remain open in most communities until 7 p.m.

Once polling places close, Trump and Haley are scheduled to host a pair of dueling election result watch parties in Nashua and Concord, respectively.

Trump, Haley visit polling places after Monday campaign events

On the Republican side, both Trump and Haley were with supporters in the Granite State Monday making their final pitches to voters. Through Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon, the pair made additional stops around the state.

“I lost count,” Haley said at a polling place in Bedford, referencing selfies with supporters. “But I will take as many as I need to if that’s what it takes to get our country back on track.”

“Nobody gets crowds like this,” Trump said during a stop in Londonderry. “They want to see our country be great again, it’s very simple.”

Haley is hoping a strong showing can slow Trump’s momentum toward the GOP nomination.

Contrasting herself with the former president, the former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina governor on Monday reminded voters of the drama and discord that has followed Trump’s entire political career.

“I was proud to serve America in his administration,” Haley said. “But rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him.”

The tone of the Trump campaign Monday night suggested their confidence.

7News spoke with Trump and asked if he thought the result of Tuesday’s primary would wrap up the nomination contest with himself as victor.

“I hope so, because we want to get Biden,” Trump said. “Worst president in history by far.”

Come Tuesday, Trump predicted a big win but said he is not asking Haley to call it quits.

“I would never ask anybody to pull out,” he said. “I didn’t ask Ron [DeSantis] to pull out. I didn’t ask Vivek [Rameswamey] to pull out, nobody.”

“But we have great support and most of the people that pulled out have already supported me,” he continued. “So it’s actually quite nice.”

Voters excited to cast ballots

CNN recently reported 22% of eligible voters in Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary have not voted before. Speaking with 7NEWS on Monday, many first-time voters said they know who they are voting for, adding that they are excited to cast their ballots.

“DeSantis dropped out and I like Haley,” said voter David Singer in Manchester. “But I don’t think she’s got what it takes to win in the general election. So, I’m going to go with Donald Trump.”

On Tuesday, a steady stream of voters of all ages and backgrounds were feeling positive about voting with the eyes of the nation watching.

“I’m feeling energized,” one voter said.

“Hopeful,” another said.

Voters said a variety of issues brought them to the polls, ranging from the economy, to healthcare, to immigration and the border.

Though some were disappointed by the smaller-than-usual field of candidates, many also noted New Hampshire’s record as a state with high primary turnout, boasting the highest turnout rate in the nation in four of the last six presidential elections.

“It’s how our democracy works, so if we don’t do it, then we’re stuck with the choices we don’t want to make,” one voter said.

“I may be one vote,” another said. “But it only takes one vote. So, it’s important and everybody should take advantage of that privilege of voting.”

Haley wins early vote in Dixville Notch

In the first votes of the primary, cast at midnight in Dixville Notch, Haley emerged victorious, receiving all six of the small town’s votes.

“A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” Haley said in a statement reacting to the vote minutes after it was recorded. “Thank you Dixville Notch!”

As the sun rose Tuesday, Haley eventually made her way to Manchester with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and with voters at a local diner.

“It’s a good day,” Haley told 7’s Jonathan Hall.

As voters weighed their options, supporters said undecided voters may change the tide.

“This is the latest I’ve ever, I think, made a decision about who I was going to vote for in the primary,” said voter Erica Jeans from Candia.

“Whoever gets in, if it’s Trump or Biden, they’re lame ducks day one,” said Haley campaign volunteer Elizabeth Childs. “Four years, it’s going to be four years of the same old thing. I think people are tired of it.”

NH AG’s office investigating robocall imitating President Biden

While the primary moves forward, officials in New Hampshire are investigating after an apparent “artificially generated” robocall using a voice that sounds like President Joe Biden urged voters not to vote in the presidential primary election.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office in a statement on Monday said the call went out to voters on Sunday, saying in part, “your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.”

The AG’s office said it received complaints regarding the message and launched an investigation.

Officials said voters should disregard the message, adding “Voting in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election does not preclude a voter from additionally voting in the November General Election.”

