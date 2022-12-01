The Prince and Princess of Wales made a special connection with a young boy during their visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville Thursday morning.

The little boy, named Henry, dressed as a member of the King’s Guard and was chosen from the crowd to meet the Prince and Princess. He waited for the couple with a bouquet of roses, which he handed to Kate before their departure.

Henry’s mother said they went over to London over the summer, which is when they really got acquainted with the royals. Members of the crowd in Somerville applauded as William and Kate conversed with the young fan.

“It was like absolutely insane because it was my first time meeting the royal family,” Henry told 7NEWS. “They told me that I had really, really nice flowers and they said ‘oh my gosh, thank you very much!’ when I gave it to them.”

Following their Somerville visit, the future King and Queen of England were headed to the nonprofit Roca in Chelsea to learn about the organization’s efforts.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)