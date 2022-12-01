CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Prince and Princess of Wales continued their visit to Boston on Thursday with a tour of a Chelsea nonprofit aimed at supporting at-risk youth.

Led by Roca’s CEO and founder, Prince William and Princess Catherine toured the facility and learned how it has been supporting people aged 16-24 in vulnerable communities by providing resources and reaching out to those who have been resistant to other efforts, and with a mission to prevent violence and incarceration by creating jobs and improving parenting.

Kyle Alexis, who has worked with Roca for a year-and-a-half, said the organization has been a huge help to many who take advantage of the services. Roca supports participants with important tasks like getting their driver’s licenses, meeting with social workers, and even supporting them at their court dates.

“They’re really good people here and they really help us a lot,” he said, adding William said he liked his shoes.

The royals met with current members and alumni of the young men’s program and members of the women and young mother’s program.

They also helped some young children as they worked on their arts and crafts.

