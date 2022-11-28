BOSTON (WHDH) - The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to land in Boston Wednesday for what experts are calling a high-stakes visit to the states.

William and Kate are making the trip to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize at a ceremony at MGM Music Hall in Fenway. This will be their first major international event since the death of Queen Elizabeth and it is expected to be a historic moment.

The Royals’ jam-packed schedule for their three-day trip also includes meetings with local leaders, climate change organizations, and youth programs including Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, Mayor Michelle Wu, Greentown Labs in Somerville, Roca in Chelsea, and Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child.

During the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, Prince William will award one million pounds to five winners for their groundbreaking solutions to saving the planet. Entertainment at the event will include Billie Elish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding.

Boston University lecturer Dr. Kathryn Lamontagne, a British and U.S. citizen who worked as a member of the Royal Household in Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee, told 7NEWS that this trip will have big implications for the royals back home.

Lamontagne said there will be a push for Kate to follow in Princess Diana’s footsteps by charming Bostonians and the visit could serve as a test of how William will handle being king. In terms of publicity, Americans are one of the largest groups of tourists to travel to the United Kingdom.

William and Kate will not be the only royals on the East Coast this week. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will be in New York at the same time to receive an award.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)