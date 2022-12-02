BOSTON (WHDH) - Prince William and Princess Catherine were followed on the ‘green carpet’ by a number of high-profile celebrities as they prepared to present at the 2022 Earthshot Awards in Boston on Friday.

Princess Catherine donned a rented dress and a donated necklace for the event, which is focused on recycling, reusability, and other efforts to combat the climate crisis.

Also wowing the crowds gathered Friday night were former soccer star Sir David Beckham, actress Catherine O’Hara, actress Shailene Woodley, and actor Rami Malek.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

