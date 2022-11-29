CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking a step just outside of Boston to a Chelsea nonprofit during their visit, officials said.

‘Roca’ means ‘rock’ in Spanish, and a rock is what the organization is to people aged 16-24 years old in vulnerable communities, providing resources and reaching out to those who have been resistant to other efforts, and with a mission to prevent violence and incarceration by creating jobs and improving parenting.

“Definitely excited,” said Roca Assistant Director Tha Thai. “I’m still not sure if it’s real or not because you see them on TV, to have the opportunity to meet them its a great honor.”

Molly Baldwin is the organization’s CEO and founder.

“I’m really excited we get to share our work with them!,” Baldwin said. “At Roca we both believe and know, if you deal with the trauma, you free a person. We’re really excited to share that.”

The reason for the visit is so the royal couple can learn about Roca’s intervention model rooted in brain science, and relentless outreach to young people who aren’t willing to engage in school, work or other forms of outreach. The two also plan on spending time with the women in the young mothers’ program, and with current members and alumni of the young men’s program.

“I try to teach them there’s a better way to life than the criminal aspect of life,” Robert Foxworth a Roca Youth Worker, said. “The criminal aspect of life, you’re not getting anything out of it. You’re not getting no retirement from the streets.”

After a month of preparation, Roca’s team was hopeful that the attention given the royal visit will also highlight Roca’s cause.

“You know it’s a big thing! Here are two of the most famous and important people in the world but it still feels a little not real,” Baldwin said. “Then all of a sudden this week it’s like, ‘Oh wait, the Prince and Princess of Wales are coming here!’ It’s incredible.”

