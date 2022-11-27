BOSTON (WHDH) - The Prince and Princess of Wales are about to make their way across the pond.

William and Kate are making a royal visit to Boston to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize. This will be their first major international event as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and it is expected to be a historic moment.

The jam-packed schedule includes an awards ceremony, and meetings with local leaders, climate change organizations, and youth programs.

Boston University lecturer Dr. Kathryn Lamontagne is a British and U.S. citizen who formerly worked as a member of the Royal Household in Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee. Dr. Lamontagne told 7NEWS why the trip will have big implications for both the royals back home.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)