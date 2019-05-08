LONDON (WHDH) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to show off their newborn son to the world Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s first child was born early Monday.

They skipped the traditional post-birth photo opportunity but a beaming Harry talked to the media at Windsor Castle the same day.

He called the birth “the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.”

Harry also hinted that the world would have its first glimpse of his son Wednesday.

Their son’s name has not been announced.

