LONDON (AP) — A beaming Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan have a healthy baby boy.
Harry says he’s “incredibly proud” of his wife after she gave birth early Monday morning. The baby weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and palace officials say he was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday.
The infant, now the seventh in line to the British throne, has not yet been named.
The prince says he is “over the moon” about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days. He spoke Monday before TV cameras.
Officials say senior royals including Queen Elizabeth II have been informed of the birth, as has the family of his late mother, Princess Diana.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
