Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend event to mark International Women’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, England (WHDH) — Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attended a special event on Thursday to mark International Women’s Day.

The event, held in Birmingham, was hosted by a group that encourages girls and young women to pursue careers in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math. As part of the event, the couple joined a group of girls in trying out new technology, like virtual reality headsets.

The couple also greeted well-wishers who lined up on the streets outside. A 10-year-old girl even got a hug from Markle when she said she also wanted to be an actress when she grows up. Another woman also admitted to the prince that she skipped work to meet him.

According to reports, Markle was baptized earlier this week at a secret ceremony in London. This makes her an official member of the Church of England in time for the royal wedding in May.

