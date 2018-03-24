Prince Harry, Meghan tour N. Ireland; wedding china on sale

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Friday as part of their pre-wedding tour of the United Kingdom.

The trip was not announced ahead of time in keeping with security procedures used for royal travel to Northern Ireland.

Kensington Palace officials said the couple would meet with young people and other members of the public and would also tour some of Belfast’s most popular sites.

They had lunch at the popular Crown Liquor Saloon, a landmark in central Belfast.

As they toured Northern Ireland, approved commemorative china marking the couple’s May 19 wedding went on sale Friday.

The collection uses cornflower blue with white detailing and a gold monogram of the bride and groom’s initials.

The design also references the couple’s wedding venue at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The decorative border is based on the ironwork of the 13th century chapel door.

The china is finished in 22 carat gold. It was made by hand in Stoke-on-Trent, 160 miles (260 kilometers) northwest of London, using traditional methods.

Profits will go to the Royal Collection Trust charity.

