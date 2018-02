EDINBURGH, Scotland (WHDH) — Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle were in Scotland for their first official visit.

While they were greeting the mascot of the royal regiment, Harry almost got bitten.

The pony tried to nip at him, but Harry pulled away just in time.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)