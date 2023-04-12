(CNN) — Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will attend the coronation of King Charles next month, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Wednesday.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in the US with the couple’s children, the palace added.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the palace statement said.

More to follow…

