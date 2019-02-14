LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say Prince Philip won’t face charges in connection with a car collision that left two women injured.

The decision came just days after Buckingham Palace said the 97-year-old royal would stop driving. Prosecutors said Thursday they had decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute in regard to the Jan. 17 crash.

Chris Long of the Crown Prosecution Service said prosecutors “took into account all of the circumstances in this case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving license.”

