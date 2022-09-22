BOSTON (WHDH) - Prince William and Princess Kate said their trip to Boston this winter is still on.

The prince made the announcement virtually during a summit for the Earthshot prize in New York this week. The royal couple had been set to attend that summit in person but canceled after the death of the Queen.

The couple still plans to come to Boston in December for the Earthshot Awards, which they founded to help support environmentalists.

