LONDON (WHDH)– For the past 70 years, the British royal family has had a woman at its helm. While Queen Elizabeth’s first son, King Charles III, has been front and center in the public’s eye, her daughter Princess Anne made history soon after the passing of the Queen.

Anne, Princess Royal, is the second child and only daughter of the late Queen, and was the only royal to escort her mother on a flight to London Tuesday. The 72-year-old had accompanied the Queen’s casket for the six-hour ride from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh before boarding a military plane Tuesday afternoon.

Anne made history by becoming the first female to take part in this week’s “Vigil of the Princes,” which dates back to the 1930s and had been a ceremony reserved only for men.

Just as she curtseyed to her mother on her wedding day in 1973 in Westminster Abby, she curtseyed again to her casket. During the ceremonies, she has also been one of the few women in the royal family to wear a military uniform.

The Royal Family tweeted a picture of the mother and daughter Tuesday, along with a statement from the princess:

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life,” Anne said. “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

The princess, who is 16th in the line of succession for the throne, has long been side-by-side with the Queen mother. One of the most iconic cases was in 1996, when a gunman killed over a dozen children and their teacher in Dunblane, Scotland, Anne was with the Queen as the royals sought to comfort a grieving community.

Anne has been married to her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, for 30 years. Sharing her mother’s love of dogs and horses, Anne is also an accomplished equestrian– she participated in the 1976 Olympic Games, riding the Royal Highness’s own horse.

According to the Royal Palace, the official state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, following several days to allow the public to pay their respects.

