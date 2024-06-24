Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, has been hospitalized as a precaution after she sustained minor injuries and a concussion in an “incident” at her home, Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” the statement said Monday.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Buckingham Palace added that the King “has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”

The Palace’s statement did not clarify what kind of incident led to the Princess’s injuries.

