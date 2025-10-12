CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Princess Kate has a royal warning for families about cellphone use and is working with a doctor from Harvard University to publish a paper about how technology is keeping people from connecting with each other.

The study finds that too much screen time means less connection, which can lead to unhappiness in our daily lives.

A new essay titled The Power of Human Connection In a Distracted World warns smartphones are leading to less connection with our loved ones.

“Human connection,humand-to-human interaction has this health-buildinge effect, so that’s very important,” said Dr. Robert Waldinger, Director of Harvard’s Study of Adult Development. “We don’t ever want to get rid of that in our lives… the strongest predictor of who is going to be happy and healthy when they’re 80 is the quality of their relationships with other people at age 50.”

Waldinger, who is advising Princess Kate’s Early Childhood Initiative, says close connections are important to health.

“What we need, we all need, is one or two relationships where we really feel the other person will be there for us during hard times,” he said.

