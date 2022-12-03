Princess Catherine delighted crowds across Boston during her and Prince William’s three-day swing through the city and fashion watchers were taking note of the outfits she wore.

The highlight of the trip, the Earthshot Awards at the MGM Music Hall, saw Catherine wearing a rented green dress and a stunning diamond necklace that belonged to Princess Diana. The importance of wearing a reusable and affordable dress was not lost on those following her fashion choices.

