PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Princeton man was arrested Thursday morning after police stopped his vehicle and located nine explosive devices, officials said.

Jason Baldarelli, 27, of Princeton, was stopped on Hubbardston Road in that town at 7 a.m.

Authorities first received a report of explosions on Wheeler Road at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday. Initial investigation of that report led to Baldarelli’s identification as a suspect, which resulted in a search warrant being obtained.

“Following coordinated efforts between the Princeton Police Department, the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office, the Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, and the Sterling Police Department, a planned traffic stop was conducted on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m.,” Princeton police said in a statement.

Baldarelli was charged with unlawful possession of explosive devices. He is expected to be arraigned in Leominster District Court.

