PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday morning after police stopped his vehicle and located nine explosive devices, officials said.

Jason Baldarelli Jr., 27, of Princeton, was charged with unlawful possession of explosive devices. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Leominster District Court Thursday.

Baldarelli was stopped in his pickup truck on Hubbardston Road in a planned traffic stop by local police, state troopers, and FBI agents at approximately 7 a.m. They said they found nine homemade explosive devices.

“This is unusual and causes a little fear but we’re very confident that this is an isolated incident,” said Princeton Police Chief Paul Patriarca.

Authorities first received a report of explosions on Wheeler Road at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday. Initial investigation of that report led to Baldarelli’s identification as a suspect, which resulted in a search warrant being obtained.

“Initially it was a report of one loud explosion, they weren’t sure if it was a transformer or what it may have been at that point,” said Princeton police officer Doug Costa. “Multiple, additional calls came in while I was responding to the area for additional explosions.”

Investigators, including bomb technicians, searched Baldarelli’s home on Wheeler Street in Princeton while he was in court, and said they located another 23 explosive devices. All of them were safely detonated.

“There’s a reason why fireworks and explosives are illegal in Massachusetts, because they can really cause severe damage and they could kill somebody,” said Princeton Fire Chief John Bennett.

People who live in Princeton said they were shocked to hear about this arrest in their town.

“That’s a surprise actually, yeah. So weird here in Princeton, I’ve never heard that before, wow!” said one woman who lives in the area.

Baldarelli is being held on $7,500 cash bail. He is expected to be arraigned in Clinton District Court Friday to face additional explosives charges.

