AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - University of Massachusetts – Amherst is once again known as having the best campus food, according to Princeton Review’s 27th annual college rankings.

The university has held this rank over the past three years by providing students the brain food they need to excel in academics.

UMass dining is the largest college dining service in the country, serving more than 45,000 meals a day across all of its campuses.

Princeton Review surveyed 138,000 students at 384 top colleges and asked them to rate their schools on dozens of topics.

Other Massachusetts colleges took number one spots in different categories.

Bentley University has the best career services, while Emerson College is the most LGBTQ+ friendly, according to the rankings.

