QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A second-grade student and their parent were struck by a car while walking to a school in Quincy on Tuesday morning.

The Clifford Marshall Elementary School student and their parent were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, Principal Nicholas Ahearn wrote in a letter to the school community.

“I know the thoughts and support of the whole school community will be with them during their recovery,” Ahearn wrote.

School administrators and guidance staff have since spoken with several students who witnessed the crash, according to Ahearn. The parents of those students have also been notified.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

