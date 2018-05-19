Principal: 4 teens killed East Bridgewater crash were Stoughton HS students

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — Four Stoughton High School students were killed after a car slammed into a tree in East Bridgewater Saturday afternoon and a fifth remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police officers responding to a 911 call reporting a car crash on Route 106 about 4:30 p.m. found a severely damaged vehicle against a tree, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

Five males in their “high teens” were inside the car at the time of the crash. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, one was taken to Brockton Hospital, where they later died, and a fifth was taken to Boston Medical Center, Cruz said.

None of the victims’ names have been released.

In a statement Sunday, Stoughton High School Principal Juliette Miller confirmed all five were Stoughton High School students.

“It is with great sadness that I must inform you that five students from Stoughton High School were involved in a fatal car accident yesterday … in East Bridgewater,” Miller said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of these students.”

Miller said the high school will be open Sunday at 12 p.m. for any students, faculty, and staff members who would like to go come together to grieve.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

