Principal condemns racist graffiti at Oliver Ames high school

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Oliver Ames High School principal condemned racist graffiti found on school bulletin board Wednesday saying it does not reflect the views of the community.

A student coming out of the locker rooms in the school found a racist word written across a bulletin board and immediately reported it to school administrators, according to officials.

Principal Wesley H. Paul confirms that the student who wrote the slur has been identified and disciplined, “to the fullest extent in accordance with school policy,” for their actions.

In a statement, Paul said, “the teachers, staff and administrators at Oliver Ames High School are committed to creating a safe, nurturing and stimulating learning environment built around respect for one another.”

Paul also offered an apology to parents saying that he will continue to work with them, students and the larger community to, “reject hate and foster respectful interactions that promote compassion, understanding and acceptance.”