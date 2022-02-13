DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family poured into Pilgrim Church in Sherborn on Saturday evening for a vigil honoring a teenager killed in a crash in Dover that morning.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Walpole Street shortly after 1 a.m. found a car had veered off the roadway and its driver had been ejected, according to Dover police.

The four other teenagers who had been inside the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Dover-Sherborn High School Principal John Smith on Sunday identified the driver as 18-year old Owen Bingham, a 12th grade student from Sherborn. Smith described the golf team captain as a strong student who had recently been accepted to Lafayette University in Pennsylvania.

“Owen was a loyal friend to many and he was beloved by all his teachers throughout his years in the Dover Sherborn School System,” said Smith. “He had a big personality, a wonderful sense of humor and made the lives of all around him better. We are heartbroken.”

A majority of the vigil’s attendees were grieving classmates from Dover-Sherborn High.

“It’s been a day of morning … I was really struck by the sense of community in both of these towns,” said Robert Blaney, pastor of St. Theresa’s.

Counselors and teachers will be at Dover-Sherborn High School from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for any student or family that needs support, according to principal John Smith.

“I think it’s a lot harder when you’re young to get that lesson to say goodbye to a friend, a son, a loved one at 18 years old,” said Blaney. “It’s a good reminder for us to make the most of every day and love the people around us while we can.”

On Monday, counselors and representatives from Riverside Counseling will be available on the school’s campus throughout the day. They will remain at the school for as many days as needed, Smith said.

