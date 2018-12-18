MAGNA, Utah (WHDH) — A Utah principal is trying to lift up his students’ spirits by doing his best Elf on the Shelf impression.

The parent-teacher association in Magna gave principal Rob McDaniel the costume to keep the students entertained as they become eager about the approaching winter break.

McDaniel donned the attire in front of a high school full of teenagers.

The community says he went above and beyond.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)