AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Health and education associations in Maine have testified against a proposal that would stop transgender students from participating in girls’ sports.

A group of Republicans led by Rep. Beth O’Connor, of Berwick, proposed the ban, which is called “Act Act To Ban Biological Males From Participating In Women’s Sports.” The proposal states that a banned student can dispute the decision with a signed statement from a doctor that they are female based on “internal and external reproductive anatomy,” natural level of testosterone or a chromosomal analysis.

Dozens of people and several organizations, including the Maine Principals’ Association and Penobscot Community Health Care, testified against the proposal during a committee hearing on Thursday. The Maine Psychological Association submitted testimony that there is “no evidence to support claims that allowing transgender student athletes to play on the team that fits their gender identity would affect the nature of the sport or competition.”

The principals’ association has had a policy for eight years that allows students to participate in sports based on gender identity.

The proposal is one of two before legislative committees that would stop transgender children from participating in girls’ sports. The other proposal received a similar reception Thursday.

