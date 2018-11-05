(WHDH) — Pringles is giving people the option to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without spending hours in the kitchen.

The company has unleashed this season’s Thanksgiving Dinner-flavored chips, featuring turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The snack comes in mini Pringles cans designed to look like canned goods. A three-pack costs $14.99.

The novelty chips are available for a limited time on Kellogg’s website starting Tuesday night.

Pringles scaled down their holiday treat from last year when they offered a full spread – including the flavors of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, and pumpkin pie – in a complete meal box.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)