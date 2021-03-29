Priority planned for high risk as vaccine eligibility opens in Conn.

With everyone age 16 and older eligible Thursday to begin signing up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that people with certain medical conditions that put that put them at high risk, including people with intellectual disabilities, will have “priority access” for shots.

Some hospitals are planning to hold dedicated vaccination clinics, others are reaching out to patients with reserved appointments while some patients will likely get vaccinated during their normal medical appointments at the hospital, said Josh Geballe, Lamont’s chief operating officer, who expects the group will include about 10,000 people.

The list of conditions include sickle cell disease, end stage renal disease on dialysis, active cancer treatment and solid organ transplant.

“These are the conditions that the chief medical officers at the hospitals felt were most worthy of prioritization over this next week or two,” said Geballe. As in previous stages of Connecticut’s mostly age-based vaccine rollout, state officials are expecting there will be an initial rush to sign up for appointments when the system opens up to everyone age 16 and older.

Currently, people 45 years and older are allowed to get vaccinated.

Some hospitals will be getting additional doses of vaccine while others will prioritize what they already have. The move comes as more vaccine is arriving in the state. About 240,000 first doses are anticipated to arrive this week from the federal government.

Meanwhile, there are about 9,000 people with intellectual disabilities who live in congregate settings and may not be vaccinated yet. Beginning on Friday, about 20 special clinics will be set up for them over the next two weeks. Invitations will be sent to families with loved ones in the Department of Developmental Disabilities system.

Also on Monday, Lamont announced the state is planning special clinics with the Pfizer vaccine for students 16 years and older. Those will happen at traditionally underserved school districts from April 19 to May 7, and at other interested districts in May. Also, Johnson & Johnson clinics will be held in early May at colleges and universities before most students leave for the summer break.

Geballe urged families to hold off on signing up their older teens in the early days of this final phase of the rollout.

“I think if you’re the parent of an older teenager, about 16, or if you’re in your 20s, you’re perfectly healthy, please give it a week. You’re going to get in your turn very soon. But let’s let people in their 40s or people in these other conditions get appointments first,” he said. “That’s good advice.”

Lamont’s office said Monday that 41% of all adults over the age of 16 in Connecticut have received at least one dose.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)