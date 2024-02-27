WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A prisoner who escaped from a transport van on I-95 in Waltham on Monday has been taken into custody, state police said.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department called state police around 6 p.m. to report that one of their prisoners had escaped from a transport vehicle prior to Exit 41 (Route 20) in Waltham, according to state police.

After deploying numerous assets, including patrols and the department’s Air Wing, the prisoner was taken into custody in the area of Second Avenue in Waltham.

No additional information was immediately available

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)