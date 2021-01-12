BOSTON (WHDH) - A prisoner suffered injuries after a car cut in front of a Boston police transport wagon, causing it to stop short Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the area of West Broadway and St. Casimir Street around 8:30 a.m., according to Boston police.

The prisoner in the back of the wagon was injured as a result.

They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)