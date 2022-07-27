LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say an inmate who escaped from Belknap County Jail Monday night has been captured in New York.

Peter John DiBiaso originally escaped the jail in Laconia while awaiting trial on charges that included Domestic Violence and Threatening with a Deadly Weapon.

Officials said he was able to break through an unalarmed door and scale a 10-foot fence on Monday, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force.

DiBiaso was able to then flee the area in a vehicle that was recently reported stolen, which he was later found with in Corning, New York, near Elmira.

The 57-year-old fugitive was arrested without incident by local police around noon on Wednesday.

An investigation is underway to determine whether DiBiaso acted alone or with help during his escape.

